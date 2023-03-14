Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 12:21 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Grandon Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:10 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
Possession of a controlled substance group was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday ni the area of Dan Drive and Westcliff Road.
A theft was reported at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Zephyr Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:16 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Maggie Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the area of Federal Street and South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5:43 p.m. Monday in the area of Judson Avenue and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Failure to identify no fugitive was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bridgewood Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Estelle Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:06 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:19 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:26 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by contact, family violence was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Leaving a child in a vehicle was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:47 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Highway 190.
Debit card abuse was reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Third Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:13 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Merganser Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:33 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Aylesbury Court.
Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 11:46 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Lanham Drive and Neff Drive.
Forced entry, welfare check was reported at noon Monday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention, welfare check was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:53 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Found property was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Houston Street.
Displaying fictitous license plates was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 10:04 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for terroristic threat was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Mockingbird Lane.
Found property was reported at 12:03 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 11:18 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Fraud was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:18 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:57 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 5:35 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South key Avenue.
A grass fire was reported at 9:55 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Highway 183.
Reckless driver was reported at 1:22 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Loud music was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
An accident was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
