Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Saturday in the 800 block of Attas Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and Jasper Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2;56 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Elms Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Farm to Markey Road 440 and Edgefield Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Cole Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:28 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West D. Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:09 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Alma Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor form a building, was reported at noon Saturday in the 3100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft, misdemeanor not specifically classified, was reported at noon Saturday in the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle.
Disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise in a public place, was reported at 3:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
An assault was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Gus Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 7:26 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Blueduck Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Cool Creek Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Del Mark Court.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10;58 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Waterbank Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1:57 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:46 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Live Oak Street.
A theft was reported at 3:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:46 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
