Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 300 block of East Dean Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:55 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Dean Avenue and North 10th Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Sunset Street.
An assault on a family member was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Public Intoxication was reported at 10:12 a.m. Saturday in the area of North 10th Street and Parmer Avenue.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:34 p.m. Saturday in the area of 22nd Street and Duncan Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Morning Star Lane.
Tampering with a governmental record was reported at 3:52 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmer Road.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmer Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Deek Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:12 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:27 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest on a Travis County warrant for motion to revoke DWI was reported at 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:37 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, theft was reported at 10:54 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Chestnut.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East First Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
An arrest on a pardons and parole violation warrant for possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
An accident was reported at 10:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
