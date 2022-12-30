Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Vandalism was reported at midnight in the 6700 block of Creek Land Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 900 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:42 a.m. in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A DUI investigation was reported at 2:02 a.m. at East Trimmier Road and Stagecoach Road.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 9:36 a.m. at Illinois Avenue and South WS Young Drive.
A residential burglary was reported at 9:49 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pilgram Drive.
Failure to stop at stop sign was reported at 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
A theft was reported at 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An arrest warrant for another agency was served at 4:33 p.m. in the 2300 block of Caprice Drive.
A vehicle theft was reported at 5:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of Buckaroo Place.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 8:45 p.m. at Gateway Drive and Lowes Boulevard.
Discharging a firearm in city limits was reported at 10:39 p.m. at Anna Lee Drive and Janis Drive.
Copperas Cove
A juvenile was released to parent after failure to identify was reported at 12:01 a.m. in the 1900 block of North 1st Street.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 1:18 a.m. in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 4:48 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest warrant for theft of property was reported at 6:02 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest warrant for accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 6:38 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A juvenile was released to parent after burglary of vehicle was reported at 9:08 a.m. in the 2900 block of Markos Avenue.
Duty on striking highway landscaping was reported at 10:24 a.m. at Obsorne Trail and Big Divide Road.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 11:41 a.m. in the 500 block of Lost Trail.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 1:46 p.m. in the 300 block of North Drive.
An arrest warrant for assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2:23 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 2:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An unattended death was reported at 4:05 p.m. in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
An accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. at North 1st Street and Bonnie Lane.
An accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Found property was reported at 8:26 p.m. in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Vehicle theft was reported at 10:37 p.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 11:31 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:32 p.m. in the 700 block of Kate Street.
Harker Heights
Assisting another agency on an arrest warrant for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:08 p.m. in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 10:21 p.m. in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:59 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:24 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:34 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest warrant was reported at 5:55 p.m. in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:02 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:11 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:17 p.m. in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
