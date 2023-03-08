Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of John David Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Wells Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Hall Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
A theft was reported at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Rodeo Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
A theft was reported at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Found property was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking a highway fixture/landscaping was reported at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue D.
A welfare check was reported at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Farm To Market Road 2046.
An online impersonation was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Stagecoach Circle.
A theft was reported at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An assault, family violence, was reported at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Fabian Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding, no seat belt, failure to display drivers license, failure to appear was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for sexual assault of a family member was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Silver Creek Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for public nuisance, parking violations, speeding, no drivers license, failure to appear was reported at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A forgery was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
A forgery was reported at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue H.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
