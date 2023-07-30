Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of White Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Black orchid Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Judson Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:50 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 6:50 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Sylvia Drive.
Unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Terrace Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:06 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Florence Road and Rhonda Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and West jasper Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Cole Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:16 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Waterbank Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Chippendale Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:25 a.m. Saturday in the 10200 block of South U.S. Highway 182.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
An assault was reported at 1:22 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
An accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
