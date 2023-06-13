Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 3300 block of Cantabrian Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:14 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Hondo Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:32 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:26 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:10 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 8:59 a.m. Monday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 10:51 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Narcotics Investigation was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 2:06 p.m. Monday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft, shoplifting was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Bridgewood Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:13 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
An assault was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Jasper Drive.
Fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing was reported at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was reported at 7:51 p.m. Monday in the area of Santa Rosa Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:05 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Water Oak Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:54 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the area of North W.S. Young Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department has not published crime statistics for June 9-11.
An accident was reported at 6:57 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Big Divide Road and West Highway 190.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 7:06 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:37 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
A theft was reported at 11:54 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Bobby Lou Lane.
Agency assistance was reported at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 60 block of Hickory Circle.
An arrest on warrant for cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 8090 block of East Business Highway 190.
Graffiti was reported at 3:31 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday in the intersection of South Farm to Market Road 116 and Carlton Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 7:38 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 8:52 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
A runaway, welfare check was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Fifth Street.
A runaway was reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
A runaway was reported at 10:31 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Ryan Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Morrow Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Clore Road.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An aggravated assault, family violence was reported at 2:47 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 10:58 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:55 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:16 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:51 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:59 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:03 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.