KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and Valentine Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Kangaroo Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hold Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Trimmier Road.
Driving with invalid license was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Attas Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:06 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Priest Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:47 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 12:52 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Waterproof Drive.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for violation of a protective order was reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Live Oak Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 2:46 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Josie Circle.
Found property was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the intersection of West Avenue F and South Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 10:13 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 12:06 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
An accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A theft was reported at 5:39 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for harassment by a person in a correction facility, abandoning or endangering a child, an assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief was reported at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Carroll Drive.
An arrest for open container, driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, subsequent, possession of a controlled substance, between 4 and 400 grams was reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
A theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Agency assist with Odessa Police Department was reported at 11:54 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1:10 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:58 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 2:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:18 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Traci Drive.
Criminal trespassing, emergency medical detention was reported at 4:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An unattended death was reported at 6:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An accident, medical advisory board, was reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday in the 402 block of Constitution Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, under 1 gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:44 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:07 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An agency assisted recovery of a stolen trailer was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Amy.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding, no driver’s license, failure to appear was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Am arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Harley Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:22 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Skipcha Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:08 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
A death investigation report was taken at 2:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive.
An arrest for speeding was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Frontier Trail.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Hillcrest Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A missing person was reported at 1:36 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Second Street.
A disturbance was reported at 2:18 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
