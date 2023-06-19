Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South 28th Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Becker Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday in the area of Shellrock Drive and West Elms Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle
An assault was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Caprice Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at noon, Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Elms Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Fraudulent destruction or removal/concealment of writing was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Water proof Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Rimes Court.
Expired license plates were reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 2 was reported at 6:44 p.m. Sunday in the area of Bacon Ranch Road and Trimmier Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rosewood Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Elms Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:02 p.m. Sunday in the area of Federal Street and W.S. Young Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at 10:33 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Rosita Oak Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Elms Road and Onion Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on holidays or on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on holidays or the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A prowler was reported at 1:06 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:21 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of North Highway 281.
An assault was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
