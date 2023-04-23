Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Taking or attempting to take weapon from a peace officer was reported at 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
An assault was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Yi Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Saturday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 1:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Crescent Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Lauren Mackenzie Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for criminal mischief, assault, assault of a family member, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest/detention was reported at 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:49 p.m. Saturday on North Highway 183.
An arrest for no drivers license, displaying expired license plates, no liability insurance was reported at 1:54 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:17 p.m. Saturday in South Highway 183.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:28 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, previous warrants for assault, assault on a family member was reported at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:37 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
