Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Kathey Drive.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Circle M. Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Sawtooth Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Duval Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday in the 300 block of 56th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Andover Drive and Daffodil Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Jack Barnes Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Florence Road and West Fowler Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hereford Lane and Ys Pak Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7090 block of Harris Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dimple Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault of a family member was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Wrong/fictitious/altered or obscured license plate was reported at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Fraudulent use/possession of credit/debit card information was reported at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Summers Road and West Avenue B.
Agency assist with stolen vehicle was reported at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Lindsey Drive.
An agency assisted arrest for displaying wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate, failure to appear, previous convictions was reported at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Lindsey Drive.
An arrest on warrant for theft of property was reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A welfare check was reported at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Miranda Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Safekeeping was reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Highway Avenue and South Seventh Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, agency assist on motion to revoke, possession was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Highway Avenue and South Seventh Street.
Failure to comply by a sex offender was reported at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for abandoning/endangering a child, criminal negligence, reckless driving was reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Criminal mischief, emergency medical detention was reported at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
An agency assist arrest for failure to appear, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, striking an unattended vehicle, warrant for driving with invalid license, failure to display drivers license, no seat belt, theft of property was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
A forgery was reported at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ruby Road.
An arrest for outstanding municipal warrants, speeding in a school zone, expired license plate was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Ottawa Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
An arrest on warrant for unlawful restraint was reported at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
An arrest on warrant for violation of a protective order-condition of bond was reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
An assault was reported at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.
