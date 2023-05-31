Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 1;43 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Briar Patch Lane and Bunny Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1;58 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Natural Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of James Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Running a stop sign was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Wolf Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Gunnison Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Giving a false report to a peace officer was reported at 10;30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
A pedestrian walking on the roadway, not facing traffic was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at noon Tuesday in the 5200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
A burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Little Dipper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Fraudulent destruction or removal or concealment of writing was reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Galaxy Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 10;50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Sprott Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3;21 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
Found property was reported at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Lubbock Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscaping was reported at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Grimes Crossing Road.
A theft was reported at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5;42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
An arrest on warrants for parent contributing to truancy, agency assist on failure to appear, theft of property was reported at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Veterans Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Agency assist arrest for expired license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, speeding was reported at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A runaway was reported at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Cedar Knob Road.
A theft was reported at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1;27 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
A motorist assist was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Central Texas Expressway and Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
