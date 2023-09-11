Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN:
- Fraud was reported at the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard at midnight Sunday.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at the 3300 block of Zephyr Road at 12:44 a.m. Sunday.
- Public intoxication was reported at the 3400 block of Stan Schlueter Loop at 1:48 a.m. Sunday.
- Unlawful weapons possession was reported at the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway at 2:39 a.m. Sunday.
- Burglary was reported at the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street at 4:55 a.m. Sunday.
- Vehicle theft was reported at the 5400 block of Frisco Drive at 6:13 a.m. Sunday.
- Vehicle theft was reported at the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive at 8:10 a.m. Sunday.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at the 3000 block of Lake Road at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
- Criminal mischief was reported at the 800 block of Estelle Avenue at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
- Harassment by threat was reported at the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
- Possession of a controlled Substance was reported at the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue at 8:13 p.m. Sunday.
- Assault was reported at the 2700 block of Cunningham Road at 8:33 p.m. Sunday.
- Assault was reported at the 800 block of Leifester Circle at 8:51 p.m. Sunday.
- Burglary was reported at the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road at 10:00 p.m. Sunday.
COPPERAS COVE
- An arrest was made for a DUI at East Business Highway 190 at 3:19 a.m. Saturday
- A theft was reported at East Business Highway 190 at 1:47 p.m. Saturday.
- An arrest for an assault/domestic disturbance was reported at Peace Pipe Circle at 2:36 Saturday.
- An assault was reported at Judy Lane at 5:24 p.m. Saturday.
- An arrest for injury to a child was reported at Hughes Avenue at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at Paula Street at 11:54 p.m. Saturday.
- A welfare check was reported at Ash Street at 1:22 a.m. Sunday.
- An arrest for controlled substance possession was reported at West Avenue B at 4:06 a.m. Sunday.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at West Truman Avenue at 7:39 a.m. Sunday.
- A welfare check was reported at Brookview Drive at 9:13 a.m. Sunday.
- An assault was reported at North Main Street at 3:31 p.m. Sunday.
- A theft was reported at East Business Highway 190 at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
- A theft was reported at East Avenue E at 7:41 p.m. Sunday.
- An arrest was made for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana at Martin Luther King Drive at 9:06 p.m. Sunday.
- An arrest was made for possession of marijuana at Martni Luther King Drive at 9:09 p.m. Sunday.
- An arrest was made for Criminal Tresspass at East Business Highway 190 at 9:41 p.m. Sunday.
- An arrest was made for evidence tampering, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication at Hickory Drive at 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Harker Heights
- Driving with an invalid license was reported at Indian Trail Drive at 12:56 a.m. Saturday.
- An arrest made for assault was reported at the 1600 block of Dakota Trace at 1:16 a.m. Saturday.
- An arrest was made for an expired license plate and failure to appear at the 400 block of Indian Trail at 2:55 a.m. Saturday.
- A theft was reported at the 200 block of Persimmon Circle at 12 p.m. Saturday.
- A theft was reported at the 800 block of South Amy Lane at 1:21 p.m. Saturday.
- A theft was reported at the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway at 4:36 p.m. Saturday
- A theft was reported at the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway at 5:55 p.m. Saturday.
- A theft was reported at the 400 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard at 11:29 p.m. Saturday.
- An arrest made for driving with an invalid license was reported at the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 12:29 a.m. Sunday.
- An arrest was made for an outstanding warrant, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana at the 200 block of East Central Express at 5 a.m. Sunday.
- An arrest was made for a DUI at the 1200 block of East Knights Way at 8:35 a.m. Sunday.
Lampasas
- Loud music was reported in the 300 block of Nort Park Street at 2:50 AM Sunday.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue at 3:45 AM Sunday.
- Harassment reported in the 1100 block of Nix Road at 2:37 PM Sunday.
- Reckless driver reported in the 800 block of McClean Street at 4:10 PM Sunday.
- Assault reported in the 1000 block of West Avenue E at 5:31 PM Sunday.
- Reckless driver reported in the 800 block of North Key Avenue at 8:10 PM Sunday.
- Reckless driver reported in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive at 8:56 PM Sunday.
