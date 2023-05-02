Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Watercrest Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Turner Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:03 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:33 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:10 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of David Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Priest Drive and South Second Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
A forgery was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 4:58 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Root Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Janelle Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:04 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on warrant for injury to a child was reported at 6:50 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle, accident was reported at 8:23 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market 116.
A welfare check was reported at 9:13 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:02 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft of services was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Two reports of continuous violence against the family was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Credit card abuse, theft was reported at 5:36 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:54 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Georgetown Road.
A vicious animal at large, animal bite was reported at 8:36 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Lost Trail.
An arrest for running a red light, speeding was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 11th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication, warrants for failure to appear was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Texas Central Expressway.
An assault was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 6:58 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants on theft, failure to appear was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Huey Road.
A theft was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 9:04 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Samac Lane.
A theft was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
A missing person was reported at 4:26 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:43 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
