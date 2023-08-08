Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the area of Daisy Drive and West Jasper Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:09 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Trimmier Road and Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 2, was reported at 2:12 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:09 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Florence Road and West Bryce Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
Theft of mail, more than 10 addresses was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Meadow Drive.
Pedestrian walking on roadway, not facing traffic was reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Collins Avenue and East Bryce Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Collins Avenue and East Bryce Avenue.
Burglary of habitation, no forced entry was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Harbour Avenue.
An assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Mohawk Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Smith Drive and Toliver Street.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Causeway Court.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
No driver’s license was reported at 9:42 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
A theft of service was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for continuous violence against the family was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest for cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 6:54 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft, criminal mischief was reported at 10:25 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
A theft was reported at 5:14 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Monday in the intersection of South Farm to Market Road and U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Houston Street.
A theft was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business highway 190.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:49 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 12:08 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest on outstanding city warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, no driver’s license was reported at 2:55 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A vehicle theft was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 6:12 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:01 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of College Street.
Violation of protective order was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Avenue C.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:09 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
