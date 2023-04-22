Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 6:52 pm
Aggravated Assault was reported at 1:05 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Interference with duties of public servant was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Friday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Friday.
LAMPASAS
•Harassment was reported at 10:16 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
•Suspicious person was reported at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
•Reckless Driver was reported at 5:48 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of South US Highway 281.
•Criminal Trespass was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
•Prowler was reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Avenue A.
