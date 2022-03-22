Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Waters Haven of Killeen apartments at Santa Rosa Drive and West Hallmark Avenue this morning.
According to a statement from the Killeen Police Department, officers were dispatched at 10:07 a.m. to the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive in reference to the 911 call. When police arrived, they found a vehicle with damage from gunshots. No injuries were reported.
Several people at the scene being interviewed by police are residents of the complex.

