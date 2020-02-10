The Killeen Police Department has identified the man found dead in the 500 block of West Avenue I on Friday afternoon, but are still withholding the name because they have not been able to contact next of kin.
The death has been labeled accidental, with police ruling out any foul play, police said Monday.
As of about 5 p.m. Friday, the body was found adjacent to a ditch at the end of Avenue I.
