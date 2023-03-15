An 85-year-old Belton woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter after crashing into another vehicle on the north side of Nolanville on Tuesday, police say.
The woman, driving a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic car, was driving westbound behind a pickup truck on Farm-to-Market Road 439 as they approached the intersection at 439 Spur, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety told the Herald Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.