A Killeen man was arrested and accused of possession of a controlled substance after police said they found more than 50 grams of meth in his hotel room.
On Thursday, Killeen police went to the High Five Inn, 609 S. W.S. Young Drive, to execute a search warrant on 35-year-old Johnnie Nelson Randolph.
Police had been investigating Randolph for suspicion of possessing and selling illegal narcotics, according to an arrest affidavit.
When police got to his room, Randolph was there along with two other people.
On the bedside table next to the bed Randolph was laying on, there was what police suspected to be crystal meth, the affidavit said. A Ruger firearm was also found.
On the bedside table next to a woman in the room, police saw what they suspected to be heroin, the affidavit said.
Police field tested the suspected meth with a reliable field test and it was positive for meth and weighed 51.5 grams, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Randolph Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Peters set the bond at $200,000.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Randolph was still in the Bell County Jail.
Also arraigned by Peters in unrelated cases were:
- On Sunday, Sean Antaan Brown, 35, was charged with possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. His bond was $150,000. As of Tuesday, he was not on the Bell County Jail roster.
- On Sunday, Nykia Javante Sanders, 29, was charged with possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Her bond was $150,000. As of Tuesday, she was not on the Bell County Jail roster.
- On Saturday, Tyler Alijuwon Blakely, 20, was charged with assaulting a public servant. His bond is $50,000.
