A Killeen man has been accused of retaliation after an incident during an arrest at the Killeen city jail, police said in an affidavit.
The man, identified as 34-year-old Voris Earl Spiller, was being booked in the jail after police discovered he had a warrant from Coryell County during a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Condor Street and Sutton Drive.
While being asked by police to step out of the vehicle after learning of his warrant, police said Spiller began yelling profanities and said he had PTSD because “he had been beaten by officers before and they needed to give him space,” the affidavit read.
Spiller reportedly yelled at one of the officers to move and when the officer did not, according to police, Spiller said, “‘You weren’t abused and beaten by white cops.’”
After a struggle, officers eventually handcuffed Spiller and while in the patrol car, he reportedly “intentionally began banging his head on the partition, which lead to a laceration on his forehead,” the affidavit read.
Police reported Spiller’s actions in the booking area of the city jail as “belligerent and insulting.”
Spiller also reportedly threatened harm to the officer if he saw him “outside on the street.” While being escorted by jailers, police said Spiller “threw his bloody face mask at (the officer) and it (hit) him in the face,” according to the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Spiller Monday on a charge of retaliation. He set Spiller’s bond at $50,000.
Also arraigned Wednesday in a separate case was 23-year-old Alexander Garza on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Johnson set his bond at $50,000.
