Killeen police found 8 pounds of marijuana at a home in west Killeen earlier this week, yet no arrests have been made, officials said.
Killeen Police Department detectives used a warrant to conduct a narcotics search about 1:13 p.m. Monday at a home in the 4600 block of Lauren Mackenzie Drive, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. They found about 8 pounds of marijuana, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.