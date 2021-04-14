Bell County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a woman who went missing and was last seen at Fort Hood in 1992.
Marie Theresa Cherry, 25 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Oct. 10, 1992, at Fort Hood, wearing a yellow shirt and red skirt with red suspenders, according to Crime Stoppers.
She has brown eyes and was known for wearing glasses.
Crime Stoppers said foul play is possible.
Cherry was listed as being around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 143 pounds.
