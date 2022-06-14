One of two teenagers shot on Memorial Day in Harker Heights has died, police announced on Monday.
Kameron Lowe, 17, of Temple died Friday from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound on May 30. “The shooting investigation is now a murder investigation and is ongoing with no other information available at this time,” according to a release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
HHPD officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
“There were several callers reporting a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot,” police said previously.
“Later, Harker Heights officers were notified of two gunshot victims at Seton Hospital in Harker Heights.”
Police said a 19-year-old male victim was treated for his gunshot wound and was subsequently released from Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. Lowe was taken by helicopter to an undisclosed area hospital.
“Detectives with the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this offense to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 #1,” police said.
