Two people are dead after police discovered their bodies Friday at separate residences in Killeen, police said.
Killeen police discovered the woman unconscious in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. The woman was deceased with a gunshot wound, police said.
Police had also responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle in response to a call of a suspicious male. They found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said he was also deceased.
"At this point, we are in the early stages of the preliminary investigation of this case. Information will be released as it becomes available," police said in an email to the Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.