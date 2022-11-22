Killeen police say two men robbed a Killeen convenience store and assaulted the employee early Tuesday morning.
Police responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to the Mickey’s in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road.
“It was reported that two males entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee,” police said in a Facebook post. “The suspects fled the business in a silver in color vehicle.”
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slim build. The suspect was seen wearing a gray hooded sweat suit with the hood over his head, white shoes and a face mask.
The second suspect is described as a Black male, around 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a slim build. The suspect is seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white, gray and black shoes.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the robbery should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can also be made on the P3Tips app for mobile devices. Tips leading to an arrest could be awarded by up to $1,000.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
