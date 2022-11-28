No charges will be filed against the driver suspected in a Killeen hit-and-run that killed Kevin Roderick Gordon II.
“Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit have concluded the investigation of this crash,” according to a news release. “The suspect vehicle and driver have been located and identified. The case was reviewed with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and no charges will be filed for the accident.”
The unidentified driver was charged with false report to a peace officer — a Class B misdemeanor — on Nov. 12 “due to the information provided regarding the crash during this investigation,” the news release shows.
On Oct. 2 just after 9 p.m., officers found Roderick unconscious in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
“The preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was crossing Fort Hood Street from the east side of the roadway to the west side when a grayish/black SUV-type vehicle traveling northbound in the inside lane of (South) Fort Hood Street (hit) the pedestrian,” according a news release by KPD in October. “A second vehicle traveling behind the SUV subsequently (hit) the pedestrian. The first vehicle failed to stop and render aid and (left) the scene.”
The driver of the second vehicle, a Nissan Murano, did stop.
