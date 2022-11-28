ACCIDENT

No charges will be filed against the driver suspected in a Killeen hit-and-run that killed Kevin Roderick Gordon II.

“Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit have concluded the investigation of this crash,” according to a news release. “The suspect vehicle and driver have been located and identified. The case was reviewed with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and no charges will be filed for the accident.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.