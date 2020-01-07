car

A Geo Tracker flipped over in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 14 in Killeen on Monday.

 By Artie Phillips | Herald staff writer

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an unsafe speed and making an unsafe lane change caused a three-vehicle collision that included a rollover on Interstate 14 in central Killeen Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes between the South W.S. Young and Trimmier Road intersections around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

