A Killeen man is accused of striking and choking a woman at a residence in the city. Police responded on Feb. 24 to a call for a violent domestic incident, and spoke to a woman who said she was assaulted by the man of the residence, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman, who lived with the man, told police he had assaulted her so she was staying elsewhere. When attempting to retrieve items from the house, the woman said security codes had been changed and went through the garage. Another woman romantically linked to the man, identified as Jose Saeid Cobian, reportedly blocked in the other woman’s vehicle, police said.

