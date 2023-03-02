A Killeen man is accused of striking and choking a woman at a residence in the city. Police responded on Feb. 24 to a call for a violent domestic incident, and spoke to a woman who said she was assaulted by the man of the residence, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman, who lived with the man, told police he had assaulted her so she was staying elsewhere. When attempting to retrieve items from the house, the woman said security codes had been changed and went through the garage. Another woman romantically linked to the man, identified as Jose Saeid Cobian, reportedly blocked in the other woman’s vehicle, police said.
After arriving at the residence, Cobian is said to have broken out a window on the back side of the home and the woman ran out the front door with Cobian following her, police said.
“(She) stated that Cobian then drug her back into the home, striking her and then placing her in a chokehold,” the affidavit read. “(The woman) stated she was unable to breath and believed she was about to pass out before she was able to escape to the bathroom and call 911.”
Cobian and the other woman claimed the first woman was combative.
Police viewed surveillance video from the doorbell camera that “showed (the woman) running from the house with Cobian chasing her. The next video showed Cobian dragging (the woman) by her feet back into the house. The video then shows Cobian getting on top of (the woman) with (the woman) yelling out. The video also shows what appears to be Cobian wrapping his arms around (the woman) or getting more on top of her and the audio of (the woman) yelling becomes muffled,” the affidavit read.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Cobian on Sunday on a charge of assaulting a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation. He set Cobian’s bond at $75,000. Johnson also issued several conditions that must be met for Cobian to make bail, including that he must wear a GPS ankle monitor while on bond and that he is not to have any direct or indirect contact with the woman.
As of Thursday, Cobian was not listed on the Bell County Jail inmate roster.
Also arraigned Sunday on an unrelated charge was Alfonso Manuel Montalvo-Madera on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.