A woman told police she was kidnapped and assaulted in Killeen over the weekend.
Killeen police reported a kidnapping at 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 300 block of North 10th Street.
“A female reported to us that she was abducted and assaulted near Rancier and Roy Reynolds early Saturday morning,” according to Alex Gearhardt, assistant chief with Killeen Police Department. “She was able to get away from (the) suspects and is now safe.”
On Sunday, police said the only information available on the suspects was that there were two Hispanic males in a white Cadillac. No further descriptions were provided.
The Herald asked police for an update in the case on Monday, bud police said there is no new information on this case.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
