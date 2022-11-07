Larry Hudson

A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend and her child.

Killeen police said that after they were dispatched to a house in the 4700 block of John Drive following a complaint about shots being fired, they found shattered car windows and what “appeared to be blood droplets leading from the vehicle to a broken window on the house,” according to the probable cause affidavit for Larry Delaine Hudson Jr.’s arrest.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.