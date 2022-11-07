A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend and her child.
Killeen police said that after they were dispatched to a house in the 4700 block of John Drive following a complaint about shots being fired, they found shattered car windows and what “appeared to be blood droplets leading from the vehicle to a broken window on the house,” according to the probable cause affidavit for Larry Delaine Hudson Jr.’s arrest.
“Police spoke with (the alleged victim), who reported that her ex-boyfriend ... arrived at her house, broke a window, and pointed a handgun at her and her child. (She) retrieved her own gun and fired a shot at Hudson and retreated to her closet with her children.”
According to the affidavit, officers found the house “in disarray.”
The woman “reported that while she was hiding in her closet, it appeared that her personal property had been moved and/or destroyed by Hudson.”
Hudson, 35, was found “nearby” inside a vehicle when police held him at gunpoint to prevent him from leaving the scene.
“Hudson had what appeared to be (a) firearm tucked into his waistband,” the affidavit shows. “Hudson then successfully fled from police into a nearby house but was shortly (caught) by a Killeen K-9 unit after attempting to (run) from the location.”
Bell County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bond at a combined $107,000 on the misdemeanor counts of failure to identify and evading arrest and on the second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Monday, he was still listed in the Bell County Jail on those charges.
