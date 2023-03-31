A Killeen woman is accused of possessing a small amount of meth that police say they found in the woman’s bra, according to an arrest affidavit.
Harker Heights police were patrolling in the area of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they stopped a black Ford Expedition with an expired registration.
Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Krystle Mary Johnson, 38.
Officers said Johnson did not have her driver’s license, and they later learned it had been suspended, the affidavit read.
Officers also learned the vehicle did not have required financial liability coverage, which combined with the suspended license and expired registration, prompted the arrest, according to police.
While being searched by a female officer, $10 were also retrieved from Johnson’s bra. At the police department while being searched upon being booked, police found a “small, clear bag containing a white crystal-like substance.”
“Johnson told them that she picked it up inside (the officer’s) patrol car, the affidavit said.
The suspected meth weighed a total of less than a gram.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola James arraigned Johnson Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James set Johnson’s bond at $15,000.
