Killeen police are investigating a wreck that involved a GMC pickup truck and a pedestrian. The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Circle K Convenience Store in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road.
When police arrived, a woman was trapped underneath the pickup truck, police said Friday.
(1) comment
People always in a hurry and not paying attention to what’s in front of them cause they’re on their phones.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.