The Killeen Police Department is investigating a pedestrian fatality that took place Tuesday evening in south Killeen.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, KPD officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of S. Clear Creek Road in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving a pedestrian, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
Upon the officer’s arrival, police said they located a woman lying on the roadway and a white vehicle.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the female was lying on the roadway in the outside lane of S. Clear Creek Road for an unknown reason, when a white Volkswagen Jetta traveling southbound collided with the victim,” police said. “The female victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.”
The victim, 32-year-old Heather Nichole Stouth, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 10:14 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield, police said.
No injuries were reported by the two occupants of the vehicle, according to police.
“Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this fatality and there is no other information at this time,” police said.
