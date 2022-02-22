An argument over a parking space at a local hotel led to one woman pointing a rifle at another, Killeen police said in an arrest affidavit.
Police were dispatched to the Lone Star Inn & Suites on Second Street in Killeen on Saturday in reference to weapons being displayed in the parking lot. One woman pulled into the parking lot with the intent to sell clothes, but a woman, identified as Shanee Janele Townsend, argued with her that it was her spot.
The woman who intended to sell clothes told police that Townsend left and returned with a rifle “and demanded that she move out of the parking space,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that she moved her vehicle quickly.
Video surveillance from the hotel corroborated the woman’s statement.
When police read Townsend her Miranda rights, she waived them, telling them she gave the rifle to someone else. Police recovered the black Bushmaster .223 rifle from inside, according to the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Townsend on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $90,000.
