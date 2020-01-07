PUBLIC SAFETY Graphic

Killeen area residents may have experienced congestion, runny nose or watery eyes lately. Those effects may be the result allergies caused by pollen from area cedar trees.

Pollen.com uses a scale from zero to 12, with 12 being the highest allergen counts. For Killeen, the website forecasts cedar pollen levels of 9.4 today, 11.5 Thursday and 11.7 Friday.

