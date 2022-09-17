An annual event brought out a couple hundred people behind the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center on Saturday. The SoPoly Fest celebrated the many cultures of Polynesia and the Pacific islands.
Several cultures of people were represented at the event, ranging from those of Chamorro descent in Guam, those from Samoa and those from Hawaii of Japanese descent.
“It’s amazing because it brings us all together from all different parts of the Pacific Ocean and beyond,” said Kat Mauala, who hails from Guam and is married to a Samoan.
Mauala enjoyed the event with her sister, Cookie Duenas, and her mother, Vivian Duenas.
“It’s a home away from home,” Cookie Duenas said. “We don’t always get together. You don’t get this every day, so when they throw something like this, it gives you kind of that home feel.”
The Duenases and Mauala have lived in the Killeen area since 1984.
Hailing from Hawaii, Douglas Abe said of the event, “The aloha spirit is still carrying on.”
Abe, and his wife, Kathy, said they come from Las Vegas to Killeen every year for the SoPoly Fest to visit their daughter and son-in-law who live in the area.
“We look forward to it,” Douglas Abe said as they enjoyed live music. “Our daughter always lets us know ahead of time and we plan for it.”
Kathy Abe said from her perspective, the event always grows from year to year.
“We’re always happy to see all the people come out,” she said.
Saturday’s festival was the sixth season for it, according to Tiani Siuai Ah Sang of the Siva Ori Polynesia dance group, which organizes the event.
Douglas Abe said he loves coming to SoPoly and other similar events because of the amount of Hawaiians that come out.
“I grew up with all of the Hawaiians in Hawaii,” he said. “I went to school with them, I went to church with them, and I love them all. And it is a culture that is so fantastic because it’s such a warm culture, and Hawaii is always noted for being the melting pot.”
Saturday’s event features multiple acts of live music and entertainment, including a fire show.
