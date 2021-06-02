Long Branch Pool will be opening for the summer swim season on Saturday. The pool is located on the west side of Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, in Killeen.
Long Branch Pool will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Daily admission is free for children ages three and younger, $2 for youth ages four to 16 and seniors ages 55 and older and $3 for adults ages 17 to 54. Season passes are also available, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The Junior Service League of Killeen Spray Pad at Long Branch Park is open now. The zero-entry water feature is free to use daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park remains closed due to a lifeguard shortage, officials said. The city of Killeen is actively recruiting lifeguards at killeentexas.gov.jobs.
For more information on all city aquatics programs and facilities, call 254-501-6390 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
