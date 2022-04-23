HARKER HEIGHTS — A large crowd of children and their parents took advantage of the Second Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic Saturday at the Harker Heights Library-Activities Center.
Sixteen vendors and 50 volunteers from the medical profession screened 30 children and a few adults.
McLane Children’s Scott and White Feed My Sheep, Harker Heights Healthy Homes, Harker Heights Police Department Community Services and Bell County Indigent Health provided services. Blue Cord Barbecue provided meals for the children.
Dr. Stephen Ponder, a pediatric endocrinologist at McLane Children’s, and one of the coordinators of the clinic, told the Herald that the variety of services were available and comprehensive because of the assistance of University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M Univeristy and Texas A&M University-Central Texas Nursing School.
Ponder said, “Other volunteers such as a dentist, physical therapists, interns, and vendors provided services and information that assisted children and adults. Bell County Health District was the supplier of vaccines. “We’re thankful for those who promoted this clinic and made it happen.”
Cynthia Tolbert of Killeen was one of the adults who took advantage of a quick exam of her blood pressure and blood sugar provided by Abigail Arocho and Mayleen Isla, nurses from the Training Center of Central Texas and Brent Foster, a Baylor Scott and White RN.
Tolbert had brought her daughter to the clinic for her athletics physical and decided to visit the Training Center nurses while she was there.
