The semi-annual Central Texas Plant Swap in Killeen last weekend was very successful, according to organizers Patty Escarsega, of Belton, and Monica Vanaman of Temple.
The two have been coordinating these community events for several years and in several locations. Sunday’s swap was held at Lions Club Park where conditions were perfect, according to Vanaman.
“The weather is great and there’s lots of people who came,” Vanaman said. “We were almost swapped-out within the first hour.”
The idea behind the event is to exchange plants, ideas and gardening tips with anyone who stops by their set-up under one of the pavilions in the park. But, admit the two, they end up giving away cuttings and new starts to a lot of interested would-be gardeners. Numerous plants of numerous varieties were available for exchange or for free, but not for sale, for whomever wanted to take part.
They keep an email list so attendees can be notified when where the next event is happening. There is also a Facebook page and the pair distribute flyers ahead of time.
Vanaman’s 6-year-old daughter Madelyn had a great way of explaining why her mom and others garden.
“We make our backyard look like a jungle,” Madelyn said.
The youngster had her own way of spreading flowers as she handed out colorful Crayola drawings.
“These are for the people who don’t get real plants,” Madelyn said. “Maybe it will make them smile, too.”
For information on the next plant swap or to find out about gardening, visit the group’s Facebook page at Central Texas Plant Swap or contact Escarsega at patty.espinoza26@yahoo.com.
