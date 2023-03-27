The semi-annual Central Texas Plant Swap in Killeen last weekend was very successful, according to organizers Patty Escarsega, of Belton, and Monica Vanaman of Temple.

The two have been coordinating these community events for several years and in several locations. Sunday’s swap was held at Lions Club Park where conditions were perfect, according to Vanaman.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.