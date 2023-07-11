HARKER HEIGHTS — Frozen fruit juice pops and outdoor games are part of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s new summer “Popsicles in the Park” program which runs from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday in July at the city’s parks.
On Tuesday, at Carl Levin Park, the department brought out a freezer full of popsicles, cold water and fun outdoor games to enjoy before the day got too hot.
“This program helps encourage families to make time outdoors and enjoy our city’s many parks,” Heights Activities and Special Events Manager Adam Trujillo said.
There was a set up for corn hole, hula hoops, hammocks and several other outdoor games. The Stewart C. Meyer Library in Harker Heights even donated some free books so if youngsters tired they could enjoy a story in the shade.
“Popsicles in the Park” will take place at Purser Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, next Tuesday. On July 25, the event will move to Harker Heights Community Park at 1501 East FM 2410.
“We encourage youngsters to bring their parents to enjoy the early morning hours outside, before it gets too hot,” Trujillo said.
For additional information and a complete list of activities from Parks and Recreation visit their Facebook page or call 254-953-5657.
