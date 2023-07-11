HARKER HEIGHTS — Frozen fruit juice pops and outdoor games are part of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s new summer “Popsicles in the Park” program which runs from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday in July at the city’s parks.

On Tuesday, at Carl Levin Park, the department brought out a freezer full of popsicles, cold water and fun outdoor games to enjoy before the day got too hot.

