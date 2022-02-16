The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing Featherline Road from Llewellyn Drive to Malmaison Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. The northbound lane will remain open.
The closure is apart of the Wastewater Manhole Rehab Phase 5 project by Lewis Concrete Restoration, according to city officials.
The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place, including flagmen to safely guide traffic around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
If residents have questions they can contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
