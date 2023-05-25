The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division will close the northbound lane of Florence Road, from Bryce Avenue to Hallmark Avenue to through traffic intermittently from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
According to a release from the city, contractors are installing fiber optic services in the area and will have a traffic control plan in place. Motorists should anticipate delays, use caution and obey traffic control devices. For questions, call the city’s engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.