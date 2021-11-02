The City of Killeen has closed a section of Rosewood Drive until Nov. 12 to conduct asphalt overlaying and milling, according to a news release Tuesday.
During the closure, which began Tuesday, residents will have limited access Rosewood Drive, from Parkwood Drive to Riverstone Drive, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commuters may experience congested traffic as several lanes may be closed at once, city officials said. City staff also advised that full road closures are also on the table.
“Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices,” city staff said. “The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.”
For more information, residents may contact the Killeen Department of Public Transportation office at 254-616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
Jack Dowling
