A portion of Stonetree Drive in Killeen will be closed for an indefinite period, according to a news release.
“The closure is for drainage and roadway repairs. The roadway will remain closed until all work has been completed.”
The road from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the 1600 block of Stonetree Drive closed starting on Friday.
“There will be a series of traffic-control devices in place to guide (drivers) around the closure,” according to the release. “(Drivers) are asked to use caution, obey traffic-control devices and advised to seek an alternate route.”
The city’s transportation office may be reached at 254-616-3153 or by emailing nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
