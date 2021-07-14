The city of Copperas Cove announced Wednesday that the 1800 block of Pecan Cove Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The road will be closed to allow for the replacement of concrete drainage pipes, which is part of the reconstruction and drainage improvements project.
A detour will be set up around the area.
Crews with TTG Utilities, LP, out of Gatesville, began the project in April.
The Copperas Cove City Council awarded the contract to TTG on Jan. 5.
Barring inclement weather, the city anticipates completion of the entire project will be in mid-January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.