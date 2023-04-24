The northbound lane of North Second Street from Rancier Avenue to Young Avenue in Killeen will be closed beginning Tuesday for three days for installation of water services.
According to a Monday news release from the city, the road will close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.