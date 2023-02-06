City road crews will be working to repair portions of W.S. Young Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this week, through Friday, weather permitting.
The City of Killeen issued a statement Monday from the Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division that they will be performing milling and overlay work from Illinois Avenue to Interstate 14, north of the highway, as part of a project that began in November 2022.
“The work was initially scheduled for last week, but was delayed due to the freezing weather,” the statement said.
According to officials, personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work. There will be possible lane closures and full road closures at any given time.
“There will be a series of traffic control devices in place and crews will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution, obey traffic control devices and seek alternative routes if possible,” according to the statement.
The work is the final segment of the milling and overlay project that covered over six miles of road on seven streets.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,”the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.