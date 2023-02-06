TRAFFIC

City road crews will be working to repair portions of W.S. Young Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this week, through Friday, weather permitting.

The City of Killeen issued a statement Monday from the Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division that they will be performing milling and overlay work from Illinois Avenue to Interstate 14, north of the highway, as part of a project that began in November 2022.

