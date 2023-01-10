Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:22 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Morning Glen Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:47 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Florence Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday in the 9100 block of 38th Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:14 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Lions Gate Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Collins Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday in the area of Chantz Drive and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An accident was reported at 9:26 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle, credit/debit card abuse was reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Margaret Lee Street and Phil Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An agency assist arrest for administrative release violator was reported at 2:16 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, agency assist for affidavit of surety to surrender principal possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:37 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
An agency assist to Bell County Organized Crime Unit was reported at 3:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:16 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An information only report was taken at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Onyx Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mugho Drive.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.