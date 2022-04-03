“We are keeping an eye on a developing system to the west of the area,” Meteorologist Bianca Garcia with the National Weather Service, Fort Worth said Sunday. There is a possibility of severe weather coming in late Monday, after 7-8 p.m.
“This will bring rain and possible hail to the area,” said Garcia. “This time of year we can’t rule out a tornado.”
Rain chances are listed at 50% for Monday with a high of 87-degrees, according to NWS. A cool front is expected to move through the area behind the storm system and should reach the area in earnest on Tuesday evening.
Due to the extreme drought conditions in Bell County, Garcia said the precipitation expected should not be enough to change that status.
Tuesday’s forecast is partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Depending on the conditions, a severe weather threat may be issued. Residents are asked to stay “weather-aware.”
By Wednesday, the skies are expected to clear with highs only in the 70s, as the relative humidity levels drop in front of a mild cold weather change, including winds from 10-15 m.p.h. from the north west.
Temperature should remain seasonable through the rest of the week when winds turn around from the south at 5 - 15 m.p.h.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.